Titans Sweep Weekend, Win 4-1

March 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Ending the weekend with a bang, the New Jersey Titans defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-1 to sweep the weekend and earn a split of the season series.

Following the results of their game on March 21, the Titans and Tomahawks officially clinched a spot in playoffs. For New Jersey, this will be their ninth consecutive postseason appearance in the North American Hockey League, marking a very important benchmark in the franchise's history. With the end of the regular season only two weeks away, it was imperative that the Titans maintained the momentum gained from Friday night heading into their game on March 22. As the results of this game show, that's exactly what they did.

Getting to work almost immediately, Titans captain Ryan Novo put up the first goal of the night just 3:20 into the first period off a quick pass from Kyle Kim. Despite putting up 12 shots on goal, Johnstown remained scoreless for the rest of the period. New Jersey held a one-goal advantage over the Tomahawks by the end of the first, wrapping up the period 1-0. Tensions continued to rise heading into the second though, with a whopping seven penalties being dished out across both teams by first intermission.

Needing to kill off a large sum of penalty time, the Titans had their work cut out for them by the start of the period. New Jersey got busy quickly into the second, with James Taylor scoring off a one-timer pass 6:20 in. Assisted by Nikita Meshcheryakov and Lucas Marshall, Taylor's goal increased the Titans' advantage yet again and brought the score to 2-0. Along with a substantial amount of goals, this period brought a deal of penalties with it as well. About 1:20 after the Titans' second goal of the night, New Jersey was on the power-play due to a cross-checking call on a Tomahawks forward. Just a minute after that, Johnstown was penalized again for having too many men on the ice.

Now having a five to three player advantage for 58 seconds, the Titans expanded their lead even further, with Assistant Captain and team point-leader Jack Hillier putting up another goal for New Jersey to make the score 3-0. Hillier's goal marked the second assist of the night for Kim and the first of the night for Titans goal-leader Alex Papaspyropoulos. Twenty-five seconds after that, Owen Leahy sent the puck to the back of the net with the help of Blake Jones, to solidify the score as 4-0 for the end of the second period.

Heading into the third, the Titans continued to fight for a clean-sheet win. However, Johnstown was able to speedily squash New Jersey's shutout bid, scoring six minutes into the period to make the score 4-1. For the remainder of the game, neither team scored, resulting in the second victory of the weekend for the Titans.

New Jersey and Johnstown will face off one last time before playoffs on March 25 to wrap up the regular season series. Although spirits are high for the Titans as they prepare for their next game, anything could happen come Tuesday night.

