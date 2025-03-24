Norsemen Pick up 2 Points in Bismarck

March 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud picked up 2 points over the weekend in Bismarck after taking the Bobcats to overtime both nights but falling in the shootouts 5-4 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday. Mason Lebel and Hudson Blue had 3-point nights on Friday with Bronson Hunt adding a goal and an assist. Kyle Miller, Tre Peck, Martins Klaucans, and Tyler Geyer all tallied assists on Friday night. Saturday night each team scored in the first five minutes then went scoreless all the way to the shootout. Blue scored three minutes in to give the Norsemen a brief lead with assists from Hunt and Miller. Beck Liden made 28 of 29 saves. Aberdeen swept the Mallards and now hold a 2-point lead in the Central with six games to go. St. Cloud will visit the Mallards Saturday night at 7pm ON NAHLTV.COM

