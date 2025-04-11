Norsemen Dominate Mallards; Playoff Hopes Still Alive

April 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud took care of business against Minnesota on Thursday night outshooting the Mallards 43-17 en route to a 6-1 victory. The Norsemen displayed balanced scoring with six different goal scorers. Sam Crane scored the lone first period goal. Tate Hardacre and Mason Lebel extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second period. Krisjanis Sarts, Martins Klaucans and Tre Peck closed out the second period scoring for a 6-0 lead after two. Crane, Sarts, Lebel, Tyler Wishart, Hudson Blue, Alex Sandhu, and Bronson Hunt all had multi-point games. Beck Lidan made 16 saves for the victory in net. St. Cloud travels to Watertown Friday night needing two points and an Aberdeen loss in regulation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Puck drop is 7 pm. Watch the action on NAHLTV.com

