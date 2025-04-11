IceRays Take Series Opener Over Colorado 2-1

April 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays stormed back in the 3rd period completing a 2-1 comeback victory over the Colorado Grit in Game 1 on Friday night at the American Bank Center. It was just the third win of the season for the IceRays when trailing after two periods. Corpus Christi takes a 1-0 series lead with a win and a chance to win the series tomorrow night in Game 2.

"We looked like the team early in the season where we knew we were going to come back and had that belief in the dressing room. You would like to have the lead and be comfortable... but we told the guys after the second to play the same way and were going to get one and then get another, said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier following the win. The boys did a great job." The IceRays looked like a team happy to be home early opening up with multiple scoring chances that were turned aside by Grit Goalie Peter Sterling who made a highlight reel save on Stepan Kuznetsov. Despite all the pressure by Coprus Christi, it was Lucas Mann for the Grit to open the scoring on a nice play off the rush ending with a fore hand stuff to put Colorado on top 1-0. The rest of the frame featured both trading chances, but IceRays Goalie Benji Motew and Sterling shut the door the rest of the period. The IceRays took the first two penalties of the game but were able to kill both and get out of the 1st period down by one with plenty of game left.

Corpus Christi was all over Colorado for most of the 2nd period outside of some penalties that loaded up two more power plays for the Grit, but the IceRays buckled down to keep themselves within one. Sterling was sharp again making saves on all 10 shots he faced including a point- blank chance for Billy Biedermann. Despite all the chances for both teams in the period the 1-0 score line would hold heading into the final period.

In desperate need of some offense the IceRays prayers were answer in the opening minute of the 3rd as Carter Krenke and Cooper Conway connected for the tying goal. Conway fired a shot over the outstretched blocker of Sterling off the pass of Krenke to make it 1-1 with plenty of time remaining. Kuznetsov would pick up a helper on the goal as well. Colorado made a push in the middle of the frame and Motew made huge save after huge stave to keep the score equal.

Looking for a chance to bounce, a turnover by Colorado was taken by Peirson Sobush who set the table for Troy Pelton who one-timed the pass in the back of the net for a 2-1 IceRays lead with over five minutes in regulation left. The Grit would pull Sterling for the extra attacker and the IceRays had a few chances at the open net but came up empty. Fortunately, with a few face- offs wins and key clearences the IceRays were able to hang on for the 2-1 victory and take a 1-0 series lead.

