Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines

April 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines close out their first regular season in the Sullivan Arena this weekend against the Chippewa Steel.

Between Anchorage and Fairbanks battling it out for second place, and Chippewa, Minnesota, and Springfield trying to earn the last playoff position, there is a lot on the line this weekend, making it one you don't want to miss.

For the Wolverines to secure second, they must win both games this weekend, and Fairbanks must lose one of two against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

There WILL be at least one playoff game at the Sullivan Arena regardless of being in second or third place, which weekend it will be is dependent on the outcome this weekend.

As it stands, the Steel are in fourth place, but if Minnesota wins both games this weekend, and the Steel loses both, Minnesota will slide into the fourth position. Same goes for Springfield but their wins must come in regulation.

Taylor Swift Night

Tonight is Taylor Swift night at the Sullivan Arena. We will be handing out rally towels and Wolverine claws at the door.

Wear your Anchorage Wolverines x Taylor Swift merchandise or your best Eras Tour Outfit.

