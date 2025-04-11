Ice Wolvws Win Over Rhinos to Take Series Lead

April 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves earned a 1-0 series lead in the South Division Quarterfinals against the El Paso Rhinos Friday, April 11. The series would start with a bang just 13 seconds in when Zack Zhang would have his first career fight against Brendan Coughlin. Jacob Guille would score his first NAHL goal 3:55 into the first period for the 1-0 lead. The second period would see the Ice Wolves put three into the back of the net one each from Liam Waugh, Toivo Laaksonen, and Ben Polomsky. Trent Anfinson would get one back for the Rhinos early in the third period however, that would be all from the Rhinos and the Ice Wolves would secure the 4-1 victory. The Ice Wolves will have a chance to clinch the series in game two Saturday, April 12 at 6:30pm MT.

