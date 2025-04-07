Norsemen Split with Watertown, Playoffs Still Possible

St. Cloud split their series with Watertown over the weekend beating the Shamrocks 2-1 in a shoutout at home on Thursday and then losing in a shootout by the same score 2-1 at Watertown on Friday night. Krisjanis Sarts opened the scoring on Thursday with his 3RD of the year in the second period off assists from Sam Crane and Bronson Hunt. In the shootout Mason Lebel and Tre Peck kept the Norsemen alive before Tanner Hunt sealed the victory for St. Cloud. Damian Slavik made 24 saves for the win in net. On Friday Tyler Wishart tied the game at 1-1 in the first period with his 16TH of the year off assists from Kyle Miller and Mason Lebel. Slavik was strong in net again with 33 saves in the shootout loss.

The Norsemen have three regular season games left and need all six points along with two Aberdeen losses in regulation to catch the Wings for that final playoff spot in the Central. The Mallards come to town Thursday, then the final two games are at Watertown on Friday and the home finale against the Shamrocks is Saturday's Magnifi Financial Night with the first 100 fans through the doors receiving a free commemorative seat cushion. Puck Drop is 7pm on Thursday and 6:30 on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door and online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

