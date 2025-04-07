IceRays Announce Play-In-Series Schedule against Colorado Grit

April 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays concluded the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 35-19-5 finishing in 3rd place in the South Division and making the Robertson Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in franchise history. The IceRays have announced their best of three play-in-series schedule against the six seeded Colorado Grit with a trip to the division semifinals on the line.

All three games will be held at the American Bank Center on the following dates and start times:

Game 1 - Friday, April 11 @ 7:35 PM CT

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12 @ 7:35 PM CT

*Game 3 - Sunday, April 13 @ 3:05 PM CT

*if necessary

Play-in-series tickets are on sale now starting at $15 via Ticketmaster or the box office at the American Bank Center. If tickets are purchased for Sunday and there is no game Ticketmaster will automatically refund.

For more info call (361)-814-PUCK

