Boitz Steps Down as President of Hockey Ops

April 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness have announced that David Boitz has stepped down from his position as President of Hockey Operations.

Boitz has played a pivotal role in shaping the Wilderness into a respected member of the NAHL, both on and off the ice. Boitz was with the team when it entered the league in 2013. In 2014, he was named the club's General Manager, and he held that position until the summer of 2024 when he transitioned to President of Hockey Operations. Boitz also served two seasons as the team's head coach. His contributions have been instrumental to the organization's success over the years, and he will continue to be a valuable resource to the team moving forward.

As part of this transition, Head Coach Zach Stepan will assume additional leadership responsibilities for the Cloquet-based NAHL team. Stepan, who has been with the Wilderness as head coach since November, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the growth and success of the organization.

The Eveleth-based NA3HL team will still be led by General Manager and Head Coach Chris Ratzloff. Ratzloff, who has been integral to the development of players and the team's performance, will take on the NA3 Wilderness' full leadership role, guiding the team as it continues to grow.

