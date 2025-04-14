IceRays Announce Division Semi-Finals Schedule vs Mudbugs

April 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays advanced to the South Division Semi-Finals for the first time since 2013 after a sweep of the Colorado Grit in the Play-in-Series. A new challenger presents itself this weekend in a best of five series against the Shreveport Mudbugs who received a first round bye to begin the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

The series schedule will be held on the following dates and start times at two different locations:

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 @ 7:11 PM CT - George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 @ 7:11 PM CT - George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 @ 7:05 PM CT - American Bank Center (White Out Presented by Dominoes - Rally Towel Giveaway)

*Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 @ 7:05 PM CT - American Bank Center

*Game 5 - To Be Determined - George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at the American Bank Center are now on sale at Ticketmaster or by going to the box office at the ABC. If tickets are purchased for Game 4 and there is no game Ticketmaster will automatically refund.

For more info call 814-PUCK

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

IceRays Announce Division Semi-Finals Schedule vs Mudbugs - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.