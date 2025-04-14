NM Ice Wolves Win Quarter Final Playoff Series, Advancing to NAHL South Division Semifinals

April 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves celebrate with their fans

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves © NAHL team today announced its road to the 2025 NAHL Robertson National Cup Championship continues after topping the El Paso Rhinos over the weekend in the South Division Quarter Final series to advance to the NAHL South Division Semifinals. The team will face division rival the Lone Star Brahmas in a best-of-five series that begins this weekend with the NM Ice Wolves on the road at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, TX. New Mexico fans wanting to travel to Lone Star to support the team can get tickets online at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The series comes to Albuquerque for games 3 and 4* (*if needed) on Thursday and Friday, April 24-25 at 6:30pm MT at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque, NM. Tickets for the two home games are now available at tickets.nmicewolves.com for a single-game or Two-Game Package. If a fourth game is not needed, any fans who purchase a ticket for that game 4 will get a credit towards a playoff ticket in the next round or a regular season game in the 2025-26 season.

Game 5, if needed, will be back at NYTEX on Sunday, April 27 at 6pm MT.

The 2025 NAHL South Division Semifinals mark the third time in franchise history that the NM Ice Wolves will face the Lone Star Brahmas in the postseason. In the prior two playoff series the NM Ice Wolves defeated the Brahmas in five games in 2022 and last season it was the Brahmas returning the favor with a series win in four games.

The schedule for the 2025 NAHL South Division Semifinals is below. All times are in Mountain Time Zone.

- Friday, April 18 at 6:30pm (at NYTEX Sports Centre)

- Saturday, April 19 at 6:30pm (at NYTEX Sports Centre)

- Thursday, April 24 at 6:30pm (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

- If needed, Friday, April 25 at 6:30pm (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

- If needed, Sunday, April 27 at 6pm (at NYTEX Sports Centre)

NAHL South Division Semifinals winners advance to the South Division Finals. The four NAHL divisional playoff champions will advance to the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, MN Friday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 20 to determine the NAHL Robertson Cup National Champion.

NM Ice Wolves NAHL South Division Semifinals Finals Tickets:

Package Deal for Two Semifinals Home Games:

Chair back seats - $55 + tax & processing fee

Bench seats - $30 + tax & processing fee

Individual Semifinals Tickets:

Chair back seats - $27.50 + tax & processing fee

Bench seats - $15 + tax & processing fee

For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com. The team has a Sandia hospitality suites available on a single game basis. The Sandia Suite come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

