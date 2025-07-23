Tyler Wishart Committed to Middlebury College

July 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that forward Tyler Wishart has committed to play NCAA hockey for Middlebury College in the NESCAC.

The 5'10 lefty from the Empire State will skate with the Panthers this fall in Middlebury, Vermont. Wishart is a first-year skater in the NAHL. This past season he laced up for 56 games for the Norsemen. The '04 forward found the back of the net 17 times and produced 23 assists for St. Cloud. He ranks third overall on his roster with his 17 goals while he sits in fourth with 40 total points on the year. Wishart was effective on the power play, finding the back of the net eight times while on the man advantage, and he produced 14 power play assists. His eight power-play goals rank him second on his team.

Wishart is not the only NAHL player to head to Middlebury College in the fall. He will be joined by Landon Brownlee from the Rochester Jr. Americans, John Halverson from the Wisconsin Windigo, Caden Morgan from the Corpus Christi IceRays, Luc Malkhassian from the Austin Bruins, and James Schneid from the New Jersey Titans.

Head Coach of the Norsemen, Joe Exter, shares what he has seen from Wishart this season.

"Middlebury is getting an outstanding player. He has elite speed and can play with pace. However, his desire to get better and win is greater than his speed. That's why I have no doubt he will make an immediate impact for their team."

Wishart is one of seven members of the St. Cloud Norsemen to make a college ice hockey commitment.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2025

Tyler Wishart Committed to Middlebury College - St. Cloud Norsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.