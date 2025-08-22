Hudson Blue Committed to Endicott College

The St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that forward Hudson Blue has committed to play NCAA hockey for Endicott College in the CNE.

The 21-year-old from Costa Mesa, California, is heading to Massachusetts to skate with the Gulls. Blue is a third-year veteran of the St. Cloud Norsemen. This past season, he hit the ice in 56 games, tallying 17 goals and 24 assists for the Minnesota team. Three of his goals were named the decider in contests, while three were scored on the power play. The 5'11 righty, the season prior, laced up in 54 games, finding the back of the net nine times while producing 13 assists. His debut year in the NAHL saw the 18-year-old playing in 10 games with the Norsemen.

The skater from the Golden State hit the ice in a total of 120 games in the NAHL. He featured 26 goals and 37 assists for a total of 63 career points.

Head Coach of the Norsemen, Joe Exter, shares his excitement for Blue and his future.

"Hudson had a fantastic year. He contributed to our team in all facets of the game. Throughout the year, Hudson was dedicated to playing a physical two-way game. This style of play, combined with his skill, will have him make an immediate impact at Endicott."

Blue is one of eight members of the St. Cloud Norsemen to make a college hockey commitment.







