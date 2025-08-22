Andrew Cumming Committed to St. Scholastica

The St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that forward Andrew Cumming has committed to play NCAA hockey for College of St. Scholastica in the MIAC.

The St. Cloud, Minnesota native is staying in-state to skate for the Saints in Duluth, Minnesota. Cumming is a third-year veteran of the Norsemen. This past year, the 5'10 lefty laced up in 54 games for St. Cloud, finding the back of the net four times, while producing seven assists. During his 2023-24 campaign, the 20-year-old hit the ice in 51 contests for the Minnesota team. He tallied 11 goals, made 14 assists, and featured three game-winning goals.

Following his high school hockey season with St. Cloud High School, Cumming hit the ice in 17 games for the Norsemen. He scored his first junior goal and made two assists in his debut year.

Cumming played a total of 122 games with the Norsemen. He featured 16 goals and 23 assists for a total of 39 career points.

Head Coach of the Norsemen, Joe Exter, states his excitement for Cumming and his future.

"It is great to see Andrew get rewarded. All season long, Andrew provided energy and speed to our lineup. He also played a huge role on our penalty kill, which was one of our team's biggest strengths. I look forward to seeing Andrew demonstrate these skills next season at Scholastica."

Cumming is one of eight members of the St. Cloud Norsemen to make a college hockey commitment.







