Home Opener September 19th

Published on August 30, 2025

The Norsemen open their season at home against the Minnesota Mallards. St. Cloud is coming off a season where they narrowly missed the playoffs and hopes are high for the '25-'26 season. Head Coach Joe Exter, and Assistant Coach Bryce Johnson are back behind the bench for their second season. The Norsemen return 11 players including goaltender Beck Liden who finished the season with 21 wins to go along with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save %. The Norsemen are recognizing our area First Responders. Puck drop is 7 pm on Friday September 19th at the MAC. Tickets are available at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com or click on the tickets tab.







