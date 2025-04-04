Brett Chorske Signs AHL Contract with Charlotte

April 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







Former St. Cloud Norsemen Brett Chorske has signed a 2-year contract with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chorske, an Edina native, played one year for the Norsemen in '20-'21 where he put up 52 points (16 G, 36 A) in 50 games. He then went on to play Division 1 hockey at Colorado College for two years and then transferred to Colgate for his final two years of college hockey. Chorske is coming off a stellar senior season where he led the Raiders in points with 34 (15G, 19 A) in 36 games. Chorske carried one of the longest point scoring streaks in the nation at 13 games from Oct 25th - Jan 10th. Brett capped off the season by earning 1st Team All ECAC honors and was a Hobey Baker nominee.

Brett fondly remembers his days as a Norsemen saying how great their team chemistry was that year and credits coach Corey Millen for letting him play free and using him in many roles on the ice. He's excelled through the learning curves from the NAHL to playing in the (NCHC) one of the toughest conferences in College Hockey and then adapting to the rugged, heavy style of play out east in the (ECAC).

Brett loves Charlotte comparing the weather to being on vacation everyday with 75 degrees and sunshine. On the ice it might not feel like vacation though as his journey continues at the pro level where everything is ratcheted up even more from the pace of play to players' hockey IQ's and how they think the game through. His days start around 8:30 at the practice rink where a breakfast buffet is provided for the team, then a workout before their rather quick but very focused practices. He spends his extra time on the ice working on his quickness and explosiveness with his first three strides. Lunch is provided for the team after practices, and from there Brett continues to work online finishing his degree in Economics, as he looks forward to graduating in May, as well as taking the time to explore what Charlotte has to offer. Brett has put together the blue print for all Junior Hockey players on how to continue to work hard, develop and shoot for the stars.

