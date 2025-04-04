Hat Tricks Take 4-1 Victory in Home Finale

April 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks grabbed a 4-1 win to cap off their final home game of the season. Brendan Boring, Ameen Ghosheh, Austin Michaud, and Pierre Larocque would make up the four goals we scored. Ryan Crowshaw would make 17 saves on 18 shots to put up a .944 save percentage.

Brendan Boring would defy his lineage in the first frame, breaking the scoring 1:20 into the contest. The Hat Tricks would then grab the first power-play of the night, and with five seconds remaining on the man-advantage, Ameen Ghosheh would score a tip-in goal off of a feed from Sal Cerrato. The second period would be all Hat Tricks, as Austin Michaud would score from the blue line to take a three-goal lead 10:38 into the frame. Pierre Larocque would grab his second goal of the season in his final game in Danbury to take a 4-0 lead. Philadelphia would score a controversial goal to end the hopes of a shutout for Ryan Crowshaw.

The Hat Tricks finish the season tomorrow night at Hollydell Ice Arena, as they try to take the season series against the Rebels. Puck drop is set for 7:50 p.m. and you can stream the action live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

