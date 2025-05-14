Niko Tournas Selected 12th Overall by Sioux Falls Stampede in USHL Entry Draft

We are proud to announce that standout forward Niko Tournas has been selected 12th overall by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft.

A natural difference-maker, Tournas was nothing short of dominant this season-leading our program in scoring and setting multiple franchise records along the way. Over the course of the year, he tallied an outstanding 39 goals and 35 assists, finishing with 74 points. His offensive instincts, lethal shot, and relentless compete level made him a nightmare for opponents every time he stepped on the ice.

What sets Niko apart goes beyond just numbers. He brings a combination of maturity, drive, and game-breaking ability that made an immediate impact on our team from day one. Prior to joining us, he spent a full season in the USHL, gaining valuable experience at the junior level and proving he can play against older, stronger competition.

A University of New Hampshire commit, Niko's path continues to trend upward. His selection by Sioux Falls is well-earned and a testament to the work he's put in to elevate his game. We're incredibly excited to see him continue his journey with the Stampede and look forward to watching him thrive at the next level.







