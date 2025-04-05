Hat Tricks End Season with Loss to Rebels

April 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Sewell, NJ - The Hat Tricks tried to end this season on a high note, but the Rebels offense had other ideas. Netminder Owen Crudale would grab a shutout win after saving all 27 shots he faced.

Both squads would get off to an even start in the first frame, as both netminders would face 10+ shots each after 20 minutes of play. Danbury could not convert on either of their two power-play opportunities, however, they held it strong on their only penalty kill of the period. The Rebels would have their way in the second frame, as they would put two pucks past Tyler Spokane, including one on the man advantage. The frame was also a big one for the stats, as we would see a combined 104 penalty minutes assessed following two significant altercations. The first sent Gavin O'Hara out of the game for removing the helmet of Joe Stauber. The next would be a fight between David Utkin and Mikey Conlon, which also saw a handful of players from both sides get penalties for trying to intervene. The final frame would end with another goal for the Rebels, with goaltender Owen Crudale saving all 27 shots he faced.

This marks the end of an eventful season and what is sure to be a lengthy and productive offseason for the Hat Tricks. Stay up to date on our social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for transactions, the draft, and some fun offseason content. Have a safe and fun summer Hat Tricks fans, we'll see you back in September!

Patrick Frenette

