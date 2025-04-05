Wolverines Inch Towards Second Place with Tonight's Shootout Win Over Brown Bears

April 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines fought back from a 2-0 deficit and came out victorious in a 5-4 win over the Brown Bears.

The Wolverines outshot the Brown Bears 10-7 through the first frame, but the Brown Bears managed to sneak two by Wolverines' netminder, William Lubimov.

Romulus Riego de Dios put the Wolverines on the board in the eighth minute of the second, grabbing his tenth goal of the season.

Aaron VanWie leveled the score two minutes later, with the rest of the period going without another goal.

Patrick Tolan put the Wolverines ahead just three minutes into the third frame, followed by Cole Christian rattling off his 22nd goal of the season.

The Brown Bears put another point on the board, and with a game that looked to be called at 4-3, the Brown Bears rebounded a loose puck past Lubimov with only 15 seconds left in the contest.

With a scoreless overtime, the two teams headed towards a shootout. The Wolverines haven't had the best luck in shootouts this season, but tonight, they flipped the script.

With Lubimov between the pipes, only one goal slipped through. While Andrew Karkoc and Patrick Tolan both bagged their shots to give the Wolverines their fourth straight win.

On the other side of the state, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs lost to the Chippewa Steel, putting the Ice Dogs and Wolverines tied for second place.

Home ice advantage is still at play, at these next three games are crucial. Purchase your tickets for tomorrow's 7:30pm puck drop at the Sullivan Arena against the Brown Bears at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

