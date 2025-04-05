Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines
April 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
It's a HOME GAME DAY between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears, and the last matchup between the two teams of the season.
The Wolverines fought back from a two point deficit last night to win against the Brown Bears in a shootout.
Tonight, the team will go for the sweep in front of their home crowd. Purchase your tickets for the game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
