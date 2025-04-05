Steve Howard Earns 250th Win as Bruins Head Coach

MASON CITY, IOWA - Austin Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard recorded his 250th win as Bruins head coach Friday night. The Black and Gold were victorious over the North Iowa Bulls with a score of 4-1 to take sole possession of second place in the Central Division standings with just three regular season games left on the schedule.

Howard, who took the reins of the Bruins in 2017 as the franchise's third head coach, is the all time winningest coach in team history. In his eighth season at the helm, Howard has taken the Bruins to the playoffs six times - coming up short during the 2020-21 season and COVID shortening the season the year prior.

While behind the bench during the 2022-23 season, Howard helped lead the Bruins to their first Central Division Title since 2015 and reached the Robertson Cup Final. In 2017-18, Howard was named the Central Division Coach of the Year by the NAHL, becoming the first head coach in Bruins history to achieve the honor.

Prior to his career in Austin, Howard was recognized as the NA3HL Coach of the Year after leading the Flint Junior Generals to the circuit's Eastern Division championship and USA Hockey's Tier III National Junior Tournament in 2014. Over two seasons with the Junior Generals, Howard owned a regular-season record of 69-21-4.

Howard played professionally in the ECHL, SPHL, and other domestic circuits, as well as in Europe and Asia, from 2001 through 2008. His first experience coaching came as a player/assistant with the SPHL's Columbus (GA) Cottonmouths in 2006/07. After retirement as a player, his career in coaching and skill development, including work with the Minnesota Advancement Program (MAP) and Michigan's STRIDA Hockey.

