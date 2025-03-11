Gloves Off, Glasses On: Titans Visit Middletown Schools for Read Across America

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - When they're not busy running drills to prepare for an upcoming game, the New Jersey Titans are visiting schools across the Middletown Township School District to share their love of reading.

From March 2 to March 6, the Titans participated in a week-long reading event known as Read Across America.

Founded by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998, Read Across America has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, becoming the biggest celebration of reading in the nation. The NEA originally designed Read Across America to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss but later decided to create an entire week's worth of events for the purpose of igniting a love of literature in young readers.

Since 1998, the program has proved itself as an annual staple in elementary schools across the country. Year after year, the event takes place every March in recognition of National Reading Month in the U.S.

Although there are many ways one can celebrate their love of reading, the Titans chose to spread theirs by dropping into various elementary schools throughout Middletown. These elementary schools include Harmony, New Monmouth, Navesink, Nut Swamp, Fairview, River Plaza and Ocean Ave.

Titans players were invited to these schools as guest readers and were given the opportunity to present different books to various classes and grades. Titles included all of today's most popular children's novels, from classics like The Cat in the Hat to newer books by modern authors. Read Across America not only allowed the Titans to engage in their community but also provided the young students of Middletown with strong and inspiring role models to look up to as they foster their own love of learning.

The Titans have expressed immense gratitude to the hosting schools for giving them a chance to educate the next generation of scholars (and hockey players) in America. This act of kindness from the Titans' players was all part of the North American Hockey League's "Read To Succeed" initiative, in conjunction with the NEA's Read Across America.

As the Titans return to the rink to prepare for their next matchup, they hope their school visits leave a lasting impression on students, inspiring them to embrace reading for years to come.

Want the Titans to visit your school next? Send an email to sarah.hopwood@titansnj.com to schedule it!

