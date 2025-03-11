Warriors on the Road for Visit with El Paso Ahead of Home Series Finale

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are on the road this weekend for the first time since the beginning of February. It is a rematch of last week's battle with the El Paso Rhinos, in which El Paso took both games, although Oklahoma secured a point in Friday night's shootout defeat. Regardless, if the previous weekend was any indication of what to expect this Friday and Saturday, buckle your seat belts ladies and gentlemen. Both games provided huge hits, spectacular goals, and on Friday night, a great fight. This will be Oklahoma's first and only trip to El Paso this season.

SERIES NOTES

With all four points last weekend, El Paso has put themselves in an excellent spot to secure at least the 5th seed in the South division. They currently sit 13 points ahead of both Amarillo and Oklahoma who sit at the bottom with 40 points. For the Warriors, it is just about do or die time in regards to their playoff chances. With eight games remaining on the schedule and 4 against two of the top 3 teams in the league (Lone Star & Shreveport), this is a must sweep series for Oklahoma. The Warriors and Rhinos will square off in El Paso on Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:00 PM MT, 8:00 PM CT.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

The month of March is National Reading Month and last week, the Warriors made two stops at Centennial Elementary school in Mustang, OK to hang out and read with Pre-K and Kindergarten students. Several players read a book about hockey to the children and then fielded questions from the kids discussing the sport. Tons of laughs were shared and a love of hockey grew! Thank you to Centennial Elementary for having the Warriors visit!

Prior to last week's games, the Warriors also visited St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Edmond, OK. While there, players split into groups and taught some basic hockey skills and games to kids ages Pre-K all the way through 5th grade. Thank you to SEAS for letting us visit and teach your students about hockey!

FINAL HOME WEEKEND

The Warriors have one series left at home for the regular season. Next week, Oklahoma will host North Texas rival, the Lone Star Brahmas, at the Blazers Ice Centre to close out the 2024-2025 season's home games. The Warriors will be honoring billet families and player parents at both games during the weekend. Don't miss your final chance to catch Oklahoma Hockey live next week, March 21st and 22nd at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at OklahomaWarriors.com/tickets/

