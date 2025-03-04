Warriors Split Series with Amarillo, Prep for Back to Back Weekends vs El Paso

March 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Amarillo Wranglers last Saturday, Oklahoma (16-26-5-2, 39 points) looks to find success this weekend against a new foe, the El Paso Rhinos. After a strong, 4-1 win on Friday night, the Warriors had eyes on a Mardi Gras weekend sweep of the Wranglers. However, a 2-goal third period and then OT winner allowed Amarillo to spoil those hopes. Now, with just 10 games left in the regular season, Oklahoma still sits in 9th place in the south division, yet are 9 points out of a playoff spot, and remarkably just 10 points away from 5th place. Despite the loss Saturday, Oklahoma did pick up a huge 3 points from the series, gaining one on 8th place Amarillo and several on multiple teams ahead of them in the standings. This weekend, the Warriors will take on the final divisional opponent they have yet to see this season, El Paso (23-23-0-3, 49 points). In fact, the last time Oklahoma saw the Rhinos was last year's opening round of the playoffs, where El Paso came from behind a 1-0 series deficit to oust the Warriors 2-1 in West Texas. El Paso has spent most of the season in 4th place in the South division standings, however, winning games has been a recent struggle and they've slipped to 5th with just 49 points. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and will come into the Blazers Ice Centre after having been swept last week by the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE WEEKEND

This weekend, the Warriors are hosting Native American Heritage Weekend at the rink. Like the week before, Oklahoma will wear custom jerseys celebrating the weekend, designed by Native American artist Savannah Tallbear. In addition to the jerseys, there will be numerous vendors during the game showing off Native American craftsmanship, jewelry, and other items for sale. Both games will start at 7 PM this weekend.

FINAL HOME SERIES COMING UP

The final home series of the year is coming up on March 21st and 22nd as the Warriors host the Lone Star Brahmas. That weekend, we will recognize all of our fantastic billets along with our players' parents, both of whom have given so much to the team. Join us for a fun-filled two days, tickets are available at OklahomaWarriors.com/Tickets

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.