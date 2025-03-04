Game Recap 3/1

March 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos Saturday, March 1 to sweep the Rhinos and move four points up in the division. Andrew Delladonna would open the scoring 28 seconds into the game for the 1-0 lead. Francois Devilliers would tie the game 13:49 into the period of his 100th game. Andy Earl would give the Ice Wolves the lead 2:06 later putting home a rebound on the Toivo Laaksonen shot. The goaltenders would stand strong the rest of the night and the Ice Wolves would sweep the Rhinos.

