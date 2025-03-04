Nick Comfort Announces Commitment to Play Division III Hockey at Milwaukee School of Engineering

March 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Assistant Captain, Nick Comfort, has announced his commitment to play Division III Hockey, and attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering!

Comfort is a 5 '10 right-shot defenseman from Saline, MI who joined the Wings during the 2022-23 season. So far this season, he has appeared in 46 games, scoring 1 goal, 15 assists for 16 total points. For totals in the NAHL, he has appeared in 149 games, scoring 8 goals, 34 assists, for 42 total points.

"Nick has been a steady player for us for three seasons," says Head Coach Scott Langer. "His commitment to detail allows him to be a big contributor on and off the ice."

"I am proud to announce my commitment to further my education and continue my hockey career at Milwaukee School of Engineering!" says Nick. "I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me throughout this journey. I can't wait for the next four! Having the ability to continue the sport I love while receiving an outstanding education is what drew me to MSOE."

Comfort will be joining former Aberdeen Wings players Jacob Bosse, and Former Assistant Captain Jackson Yee. This season, MSOE had a 13-10-4 overall record under Interim Head Coach Brandon Richards, and Assistant Coaches Matt Murray, Topher Scott, and Dave Craig.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.