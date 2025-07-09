Chris Garrity Named Assistant Coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL Team

July 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© NAHL team today announced the hiring of Chris Garrity as the team's new Assistant Coach for the 2025-26 season. Garrity joins the NM Ice Wolves with a track record of player development, strong leadership and recruiting success, building on his experience as Head Coach at Trine University's ACHA hockey program.

"I'm truly honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and I'm excited to be part of a culture that prioritizes character and growth," said NM Ice Wolves Assistant Coach Chris Garrity. "I look forward to working alongside Head Coach Kyle McKenzie and I'm excited to engage with the community and play a role in the continued development of the team and its players on and off the ice."

"Chris brings a tremendous work ethic and player-first approach that aligns perfectly with the values of our organization," said NM Ice Wolves Head Coach and General Manager Kyle McKenzie. "His energy, organizational skills and ability to connect with players will make him a great addition to our staff. We're excited to welcome him to Albuquerque."

New Mexico Ice Wolves Assistant Coach Chris Garrity

At Trine, Garrity led all aspects of the program, including recruiting, player development and on-ice operations, while consistently exceeding recruiting targets through strategic partnerships and relationship building. Garrity emphasizes team culture and player growth in his outlook.

A native of Virginia and a former NCAA Division III student-athlete at Trine University, Garrity brings both playing and coaching experience with a focus on developing character-driven, high-performing teams. His coaching philosophy emphasizes communication, relationship-building and player accountability, with an empathetic approach that fosters a cohesive, committed team environment.

In his new role, Garrity will support all aspects of the team's operations, including player development, video analysis, recruiting, and bench management, while continuing to foster the high-character, high-compete environment that defines the NM Ice Wolves organization.

