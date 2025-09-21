Warriors Top Ice Wolves, 6-5

Published on September 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 6-5 in the shootout in a thrilling game Saturday, September 20. The Warriors jumped in front quick scoring the first two goals of the game first, Grady Knutson followed by John Kelly's first NAHL goal. Anton Malyshev would get his third of the season late in the first period to make it a 2-1 game. The Second period got started with a bang as Andy Earl would score 55 seconds into the second period to tie the game. However, Jakub Galnor would score his first NAHL goal and the first powerplay goal of the Warriors season to regain the lead. The Ice Wolves were facing a 3-2 deficit to start the third period and had to kill a five minute major penalty, they did so successfully. The Ice Wolves turned the momentum scoring the next three goals which came from George McCaffrey, his first NAHL goal, on the powerplay, Andy Earl would get his second of the night and Brock Fairbanks would cash in on a breakaway for a 5-3 Ice Wolves lead. The Warriors would pull their goaltender late and receive a goal from Ronnie Wade to bring the Ice Wolves lead down to one goal. Jakub Galnor would then score with 0.2 seconds left tying the game and sending the contest to overtime. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in an action-packed overtime period and we headed to a shootout. The Warriors would win the shutout 2-0 taking the extra point from the Ice Wolves.







