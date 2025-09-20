Amerks Score 4 in Third to Down Tricks 4-1

The visiting Rochester Jr. Americans erupted for four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-1 in game one of their weekend series. Parker Deschene provided the lone tally for the Rabbits.

After a scoreless opening frame, Deschene broke the deadlock with 6:22 left in the second. The forward entered the offensive zone on a breakaway but was denied by Amerks goaltender Jensen Carlstrom. The rebound kicked to the corner, where Luke Melnick collected it and worked it down low to Kai Elkie. Elkie fed a centering pass back to Deschene, who buried his first goal of the season to give Danbury a 1-0 lead.

Rochester drew even early in the third. Just 1:46 in, Stone Rolston gathered a loose puck in the near circle, cut toward the slot, and fired through traffic to beat Jon Dukaric.

The Amerks seized control late in regulation with two goals just 33 seconds apart. At 14:08, Ryan Flaherty dug the puck free in the corner and moved it to Felix Lindberg, whose shot was tipped in front by Cameron Doran to make it 2-1. Moments later, a Danbury turnover led to another Rochester tally. Ethan Coots stripped the puck in the near corner and fed Colin Dustin, who ripped a shot from the circle that beat Dukaric low blocker side for his second of the season.

Corson Maguire added insurance with 3:19 remaining, capping the Amerks' third-period surge and sealing the 4-1 final.

Carlstrom finished with 26 saves on 27 shots for the win, while Dukaric stopped 32 of 36 in the loss.







