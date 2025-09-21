IceRays Complete Sweep of Brahmas on Opening Weekend, 4-2

September 20, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (2-0-0) completed an opening weekend sweep of the Lone Star Brahmas (2-1-1) with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at the Hillard Center. The IceRays have now started the season 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

The Brahmas came out strong, drawing a penalty in the opening minute and putting the IceRays' penalty kill to the test after a tough showing the night before. However, Corpus Christi corrected their mistakes and successfully killed off the early penalty, keeping the Brahmas off the scoreboard.

"I'm really proud of how the guys responded tonight," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We made some key adjustments after Friday, especially on the penalty kill, and it paid off. It's great to start the season 2-0, but more importantly, we showed resilience and composure when it mattered most."

After a sluggish start, the IceRays began to ramp up the pressure and tilt the ice in their favor. Off an offensive zone faceoff, Jack Mackenzie grabbed a loose puck and spun a backhand pass to Grayson Gerhard, who shoveled it past the Brahmas' goalie to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. At the other end, IceRays goalie Xander Miceli, making his NAHL debut, stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening period.

The Brahmas wasted no time finding the equalizer in the second, as Leo Isaakson fired a shot past Miceli to tie the game at 1-1. The score remained knotted until IceRays defenseman Trent Coleman ripped a shot from the top of the right circle to restore a one-goal lead for the IceRays. They carried a 2-1 advantage into the third period, looking to close out for the sweep.

An early third-period push by the Brahmas was stifled when IceRays forward James Chase netted his second goal of the weekend, making it 3-1 with 13 minutes remaining. The score held until Aaron Martikainen beat Miceli with under five minutes to go, cutting the lead to one. Moments later, a Corpus Christi penalty gave the Brahmas a golden power-play opportunity.

In the final two minutes of regulation, the Brahmas hit the post twice during the dying seconds of their man-advantage, but the IceRays managed to survive the scare. For the second straight night, Nick Sinani iced the game with a long-range empty-net goal from 180 feet, securing the 4-2 win.







