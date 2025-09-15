Ice Wolves Hold off Wranglers

Published on September 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The first period was a thrilling showcase of the New Mexico Ice Wolves' dominance on the ice. The Ice Wolves set the pace early with a remarkable shot differential of 13 to 3 shots on goal over the Amarillo Wranglers. Anton Malyshev was the star of the period, netting his first NAHL goal to put the Ice Wolves ahead. As tensions rose, captain Sean Gibbons engaged in a spirited fight with Mason Lupo, further igniting the Ice Wolves' energy. The Wranglers' penalty for aggressor misconduct gifted New Mexico a power play, and Malyshev capitalized with his second goal of the game, securing a 2-0 lead by the end of the period. Fans were treated to an electric display of skill and strategy, setting the stage for an exciting continuation.

The second period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves' game against the Amarillo Wranglers was a thrilling display of hockey action. The period opened with some heated exchanges, including a scuffle between Thornton and Sean Smith, adding intensity to the match. As the period progressed, the Ice Wolves maintained their lead with a score of 2 to 0, thanks to their aggressive offensive pressure and strong defensive plays. However, Amarillo's Tyler Tsoukalas managed to find the back of the net, reducing the Ice Wolves' lead to one goal. The Ice Wolves remained relentless, outshooting Amarillo 33 to 15 by the end of the period, but the Wranglers showed resilience, keeping the game tight. The Ice Wolves are poised to defend their narrow lead going into the third period.

In an intense third period, the New Mexico Ice Wolves maintained their 2-1 lead over the Amarillo Wranglers, despite the Wranglers' persistent efforts to equalize. The period was packed with action, including a big save by the Ice Wolves' goaltender, Gavin Schahn, who consistently denied the Wranglers' attempts. The Ice Wolves dominated in shots on goal, leading 37 to 21 by the end of the game. Despite Amarillo's late push, including pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, the Ice Wolves' defense held strong. The game concluded with the Ice Wolves securing a hard-fought victory, finishing the weekend with a 2-1 record. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/







