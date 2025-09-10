New Mexico Ice Wolves Open the 2025-2026 Season this Weekend with Three Games and a Host of Specials

Published on September 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The North American Hockey League (NAHL) Team Opens Its Seventh Season at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque Hosting South Division Rival Amarillo Wranglers in a Three-Game Homestand Starting Friday, September 12 at 6:30pm MT, Saturday, September 13 at 6:30pm MT and Sunday, September 14 at 2pm MT

The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Development Team Opens Their Season on the Road Against South Division Rival West Texas Wranglers This Weekend

All Home and Away Games are Available to Stream Live on NATV

(Albuquerque, NM) Wednesday - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced a 2025-2026 season opener celebration at Outpost Ice Arenas with three days of family fun and hockey action including giveaways, food deals, player Meet & Greets and much more. Both the NAHL and NA3HL - NM Ice Wolves teams start their 2025-2026 seasons this weekend with the NAHL NM Ice Wolves home in Albuquerque for a three-game homestand against South Division rival Amarillo Wranglers starting Friday, September 12 at 6:30pm MT and Saturday, September 13 at 6:30pm MT with the third game of the series on Sunday, September 14 begins at 2pm MT.

The NAHL NM Ice Wolves enter their seventh season with first-year Head Coach and General Manager Kyle McKenzie and new Assistant Coach Chris Garrity. The team begins the season with many notable returning players and expectations of a successful season.

NM Ice Wolves celebrate a goal at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque

The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves development team is led by first-year Head Coach Isaac Washburn and begin their 2025-2026 season on the road against South Division rival West Texas Wranglers at 6:14pm MT. All games for both NAHL and NA3HL NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV. The NAHL TV service is designed and supported for viewing on PC, Android phones and tablets and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. Fans can cast to a TV using an Android device for Google Chromecast, or an Apple device for Apple TV. Fans can also download the official NAHLTV apps for Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV.

Become a part of the pack this season and check out the new NM Ice Wolves Fan Zone page on Yepple available via mobile and desktop browsers. The interactive fan engagement platform connects NM Ice Wolves fans to tickets, game predictions, roster information, the Chilly's Pro Shop for NM Ice Wolves gear, fun trivia, and lets fans register for chances to win prizes including game-worn jerseys and much more.

Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque three-day Season Opener Celebration and family fun details are below:

Friday, September 12

Mini stick giveaway brought to you by Valle, O'Cleireachain, Zamora & Harris.

NAHL and NA3HL 2025-2026 magnet schedule giveaway.

Saturday, September 13

$1 hot dog night at the Center Ice Grill courtesy of US Foods.

Sunday, September 14

Surprise giveaway on Yepple. Fans are encouraged to enter the giveaway all weekend using QR codes throughout Outpost Ice Arenas that will link fans to the Fan Zone and the surprise giveaway on Yepple. The giveaway winner will be announced during the second intermission.

Player Meet & Greet on the mezzanine after the game. Fans can bring their mini sticks from Friday's opening night or other items to get them signed by the 2025-26 NM Ice Wolves.

Single game tickets start at $17.50 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $30 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

2025-2026 season ticket packages are still available with season ticket holders receiving a guaranteed seat for all 28 NM Ice Wolves home games in the regular season, priority access to playoff tickets and priority renewal. Season tickets start at $770 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats and $420 for Reserved Bleacher Seats. With the purchase of a full season package, you'll receive an NA3HL Season Pass for best seats available on game day. Season tickets can be contracted using a payment plan that is available when finalizing. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com.

Partial season tickets (14 games) start at $385 for Reserved Stadium Chair seats and $210 for Reserved Bleacher Seats. Partial season tickets are also available in a six-game flex pack, $165 for stadium chair seats and $90 for bleacher seats.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NA3HL development team, please visit the team website 3hlnmicewolves.com or on social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.







