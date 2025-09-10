Wilderness Split Pre-Season Series

The Minnesota Wilderness had one night to focus on its newest players and another to let its returners thrive in its pre-season weekend series vs. the Austin Bruins. The result was one victory for each squad in the two games.

Friday: Austin 6, Wilderness 1

In the series opener at Austin's Riverside Arena, the Wilderness produced a lineup featuring five of its 12 players returning from the 2024-25 squad. Meanwhile, Austin's lineup featured 10 of its 11 players returning from last season. The result was a lopsided Bruin victory.

The Bruins broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period and added four goals over the final 6:13 of regulation time to prevail in game 1. Two of Austin's goals came on an empty net.

Minnesota's lone goal came from Jackson Reeves, who re-directed a shot by Isaac Suh to tie the game at 1 5:23 into the opening period. Peyton Chase, who won a face-off just moments before Suh's shot, also assisted on the goal.

Reeves and Chase have not yet played a game at the Jr. level, while Suh spent 24-25 in the Northern Collegiate Development Conference.

Rookie goaltender Nathan Mach opened the game in net for Minnesota, stopping 30 of 32 shots over 33:05. Second year netminder Ryan Gerlich, who played last season in the Central Canadian Hockey League, finished the contest with 13 saves on 15 shots playing 25:42.

Austin outshot the Wilderness 49-33.

On the power-play, both teams had four chances, with the Bruins converting once, and the Wilderness held scoreless.

Saturday: Wilderness 5, Austin 1

With 9 returners in its lineup in the series' finale at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet, Minnesota dominated an Austin squad that featured five players from last season.

Zach Homer led the way with two goals and while Talan Blanck added three assists.

Homer is going into his second season with the Wilderness and third in junior hockey. Blanck was acquired by the Wilderness in June's NAHL Draft and is also going into his third season as a junior player.

Valdemar Andersen, who returns after playing 19 games with Minnesota last season, secured the win in goal with 17 saves on 18 shots. Andersen was the only goaltender the Wilderness used in the victory.

Minnesota outshot Austin, 23-18.

Lucas Ryen also had a multi-point night with one goal and one assist. Ryan DeAngelis and Bryce Dahl added single goals and Olle Karlsson registered one assist.

Ryen and Dahl are new to the Wilderness, but had previous junior experience outside of the NAHL. DeAngelis and Karlsson are returning after spending at least a portion of last season with Minnesota.

The Wilderness scored in all phases of the game, on the power play, even-strength and short-handed. Minnesota went 2-for-3 on the man-advantage, and Dahl's tally was an empty-netter while on the penalty kill.

On its power play, Austin went 0-for-5.

Next for the Wilderness will be the official start of the 2025-26 regular season. Minnesota plays its season-opening series Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12 and 13, in Cloquet vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. Game time both nights will be 7:15 p.m.







