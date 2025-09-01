Larson Hired as New AC; Alexius Moving Onto College Ranks

Published on August 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness are pleased to announce the hiring of Craig Larson as the team's new assistant coach. Larson joins the Wilderness ahead of the 2025-26 season and will be joining Head Coach Zach Stepan on the bench.

Larson steps into the role previously held by Evan Alexius, who spent one season with the Wilderness and has accepted an assistant coaching position with an NCAA institution.

Larson brings nearly three decades of coaching and scouting experience across junior, high school, and professional hockey. Most recently, he spent three seasons with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL, serving as Scout and Director of Player Personnel.

Prior to that, Coach Larson was the Head Boys' Hockey Coach for the Northern Lakes Lightning in Breezy Point, MN. Over his nine-year tenure, he guided the program to its first-ever Minnesota State Tournament appearance in 2021, earning recognition as the Section 5A Coach of the Year.

From 2007 to 2022, Larson held coaching and management roles in the NA3HL and MNJHL, working with organizations including the Minnesota Loons, Breezy Point North Stars, Minnesota Flying Aces, and Granite City Lumberjacks. During this span, his teams advanced more than 30 players to the collegiate and higher junior levels. In 2008-09, he served as Associate Head Coach and Director of Scouting for the Granite City Lumberjacks, helping build the expansion team that went on to a third-place finish at the NA3HL Championships, now known as the Fraser Cup Championships.

A long-time presence at Minnesota Hockey Camps, Larson began his involvement in 2003 and has been a fixture every summer since, working no fewer than eight weeks annually. In 2020, he became part-owner of the camps, where he continues to lead on-and off-ice development for players ranging from Peewees to juniors. Known for his expertise in power skating and high-tempo practice design, he has helped develop players at every level, including professionals.

Beyond Minnesota Hockey Camps, Larson remains active as a private skills coach, evaluator for Pacific North Camps, and coach within Minnesota's High Performance program. He also scouts for the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL), continuing to support the advancement of elite players from bantam to pro.

Craig and his wife of 16 years, whom he married at Minnesota Hockey Camps, reside in Nisswa, MN with their son and four energetic dogs. His enduring passion for the game is evident in his commitment to player development and his ability to prepare athletes for success at the next level.

Meanwhile, Alexius leaves with the distinction of being the only Wilderness assistant coach to assume the role of interim head coach during his tenure. During the 2024-25 season, after Colten St. Clair resigned his position as head coach for a USHL opportunity, Alexius jumped in and led the squad until Stepan took over. The Wilderness played two games with Alexius at the helm and finished with a 1-1 record.

The Wilderness have begun training camp for the 2025-26 season. A set of pre-season games will be held next weekend vs. the Austin Bruins. The Wilderness will host the Bruins on Sept. 6 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet at 7:15 p.m.

The season-opening weekend is scheduled for Sept. 12-13 in Cloquet vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues.







