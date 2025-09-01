Aberdeen Wings Add New Assistant Coach: Alex Gilbert

Published on August 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the addition of Alex Gilbert, the third member of the Aberdeen Wings coaching staff!

Alex will work alongside David Mitchell as an Assistant Coach to help with Player Development.

Alex graduated from Rogers High School in Minnesota in 2021. During High School, he volunteered over 200 hours to his local youth hockey programs. In college, he started coaching youth hockey in Proctor, Minnesota which grew into helping the Association and High School players reach new levels. After, he got hired in New Mexico to help grow the game in a non-traditional market as well as going 75-13-6 with the Ice Wolves NA3HL team as the Assistant, which included 14 players called up to the NAHL. While doing so, he also coached multiple youth teams to progress in the ladder of development.

Alex says "I've heard nothing but amazing things about the organization and the fans. I am extremely excited to get to Aberdeen and get started on bringing the Robertson Cup to such a great community!"

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "We are excited to add a coach that puts in the time and works tirelessly. He is young and ready for the challenge. We will be able to offer our players more resources with three coaching staff."

The Wings are gearing up for their first set of exhibition games taking place this weekend against the Watertown Shamrocks. This Friday, they will be traveling to Watertown, then they will be in the Odde on Saturday for a 7:15 puck drop!

