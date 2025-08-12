Aberdeen Wings Announce Exhibition Schedule Ahead of the 25-26 Season
August 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release
As the 2025-26 Regular Season approaches, the Aberdeen Wings will participate in 4 Exhibition Games beforehand - two of those games taking place at the Odde Ice Center!
September 5th and 6th will be against the Watertown Shamrocks, who will be in their second season in the NAHL. September 6th will be in the Odde, puck drop will be at 7:15.
September 12th and 13th will be against the St. Cloud Norsemen. September 13th will be in the Odde, and again, puck drop will be at 7:15.
Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 18th on tickets.aberdeenwings.com!
