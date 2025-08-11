Aberdeen Wings Announce Home Schedule for 2025-26

August 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The 2025-2026 Home Schedule has dropped, and these are the games that will be played in the Odde Ice Center! Last season, the fans of the Wings were able to break the attendance record in the Odde, and we hope to break more records and make more memories in the season to come! "The fans were here when Aberdeen was at the bottom, and they are back when Aberdeen is one of the premier teams in the league. They are very loyal, they stick with the good parts of the season and the bad parts of the season, they know there is going to be ups and downs", says Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer on the NAHL's show NA Now Season Preview. He goes on to explain, "We may not have a 4,000-seat facility, but what we do have is a facility where junior hockey is a lot of fun to play."

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (605)380-5852, emailing asmith@aberdeenwings.com or emailing media@aberdeenwings.com! Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 18th!







