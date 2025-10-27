Wings Split with Minot: Go 2-2 on Road Trip Before Returning to Odde Ice Center

Published on October 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Minot, North Dakota to end their four-game road trip before returning to Aberdeen for their Halloween Game, and their Children's Miracle Network Jersey Auction. They split the weekend with Minot, going 2-2 on the road trip.

(Friday Oct. 24th - Pepsi Rink: MAYSA Arena - Minot, ND) Friday's contest would seem like the most the Wings have played away from their structure since the start of the season. The Wings would start out on the Power Play almost immediately, but would not be able to put one past the Minot goaltender. Instead, just a few minutes later, Michael Solominsky for the Minotauros would score, getting them on the scoresheet first. This would ruffle some feathers of the Wings bench as they would continue to take penalties throughout the first period, setting up Minot on multiple other Power Play chances. At the 12:26 mark, Brady Zugec would score on the Power Play, extending the Minot lead to 2-0. After both teams would go full-strength, Aberdeen defenseman Finn Safir would hit a Minot player in the Neutral Zone, resulting in a Head Contact Major and Game Misconduct. He was escorted to the locker room, and was not allowed to return to the game. The Wings would not be playing a D-Man short. With 20 seconds left of the first period, however, Charlie Burchfield would score, putting the Wings within one.

The second period would be more penalty-filled than the first as there would be more coincidental penalties, and Minot would see the box more as well. However, all of the scoring in the second period would belong to the Minotauros. Penalties would start at the 15:21 mark of when Ty James of Minot and Charlie Burchfield of Aberdeen would sit for coincidental roughing penalties. Just as time expired for those, Daniil Afonin for Minot would score, extending their lead. Shortly after, the Wings would take another penalty, and Brady Zugec would get his second of the night on the Power Play extending the Minot lead even further. It was at this point that the Wings coaching staff would make the decision to pull Adam Dybal who started in net for the Wings, and Willum Braun, who was the back up on Friday, would finish out the game in-net. After the goaltender change, penalties would really start to ensue. Minot players would start to gang-up on Aberdeen players. One would take a Checking from Behind Minor and Misconduct, which would set up Aberdeen on the Power Play. Unfortunately, Aberdeen would not be able to produce off of it. As time went on in the period, more players from both sides would take Unsportsmanlike penalties, more slashing, and Cross-Checking Game Misconducts. For the rest of the period, it would seem like Aberdeen would be set up on the Power Play, but again, they would unfortunately not be able to produce off any of the chances. The Wings would head into the locker room with a 4-1 deficit.

To start the third period, the Wings would still be on the Power Play, and Sam Scheetz would score the Power Play goal for the Wings with assists coming from Cooper Anderson and Owen Pitters, putting the Wings within two. After a good back-and-forth battle, Caden Lee would get his second goal in a Wings sweater with Cooper Anderson getting his second assist of the night, and the other assist coming from Briggs Orr. The Wings would again be within one goal of tying the game with just half of a period left to play. At the 5:35 mark, Dane Ramirez would score, and the Wings would not be happy with it as they would want the goal reviewed, and Charlie Burchfield would take a Fighting/Aggressor penalty for it as well. This would also get him escorted to the locker room, and the goal would stand. Just two minutes later, Dane Ramirez would score his second of the game, and of the period. With time winding down, the Wings would take an untimely penalty, setting the Minotauros up on another Power Play, which they would succeed on. Dominic Pajkic would score, and the Wings would take their third loss of the season with a score of 7-3.

(Saturday Oct. 25th - Pepsi Rink: MAYSA Arena - Minot, ND) On Saturday, it seemed as though the Wings would turn things around, and really get back to their gameplay. They were in the box substantially less, and were able to keep the puck in their offensive zone for a good portion of the game. Along with that, their Penalty Kill for Saturday's game went 100% keeping Minot at 0/5 on their Power Play. There would be an almost equal amount of Power Play opportunities for both teams in the first period, but neither of them would be able to capitalize on them. However, at the 4:16 mark, Easton Edwards would get the Wings on the board first with assists coming from Jack McDonough and Matthew Martin. The Wings would head into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

Right away in the second, the Wings would go on the Penalty Kill, but would be able to hold off the Minotauros. Instead, Matthew Martin would get his first goal of the game with help from Taven James and Herman Berggren. Just over 30 seconds later, Jonathan Doucette would extend the Wings lead even further when he would find the back of the net with assists coming from Sam Scheetz and Jibber Kuhl. With time counting down in the second period, Minot would finally get on the board when Mario Fate would score, but the Wings would still have the lead heading into the locker room with a score of 3-1.

After a couple minutes of a back-and-forth battle to start the third period, the Wings would find themselves on the Power Play, and this time they would be successful on it. Matthew Martin would be able to take the puck almost all the way down the ice and score with assists coming from Owen Pitters and Cooper Anderson. There would be a few more minor penalties on both sides, but no extra scoring for either side until time was counting down and Minot would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game. Instead, the Wings would get a hold of the puck and Caden Lee would send it into the empty net with help from Briggs Orr and Matthew Martin. The Wings would leave Minot with a Saturday Win of 5-1, and a split on the weekend.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Saturday stopping 31 of 32 shots, and ended the night with a 1.000 GAA and a 0.969 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to taking on the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center this Friday and Saturday October 31st, and November 1st!

Friday is Halloween Night presented by C-Express! Costumes are encouraged and there will be a Kids Candy Toss on the ice following the game!

Saturday is the Children's Miracle Network Jersey Auction presented by Sanford Health Foundation! Stick around after the game for the jersey auction which all proceeds will be going to the Children's Miracle Network, and the auction done by Jark Worlie of Jark Worlie Auctions.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.