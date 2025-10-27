Maryland Sweeps Johnstown for Second Consecutive Weekend

Published on October 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







ODENTON, MD- After a win on Tuesday, the Maryland Black Bears looked to continue their winning ways for a weekend set against the Johnstown Tomahawks. These two squads matched up last weekend, with Maryland taking the sweep on the road in Johnstown. It was the same song for the Black Bears at home, as they controlled the weekend with two big wins against Johnstown for a second straight weekend.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (4) vs. Johnstown (1): Newcomer Ryan Franks let the fish fly early after he came into the zone and ripped a shot over the shoulder of the Johnstown netminder to make it 1-0 Maryland only 1:13 into the frame. The offense kept pushing towards the Johnstown net, as Tanner Duncan potted his sixth of the season off a great cross-ice pass from Harrison Smith to make it 2-0 Black Bears only 5:54 into the game. There was no love lost between the teams, as penalties were widespread for each side. A Maryland penalty resulted in a Johnstown power play goal with Emerson Marshall coming out of the penalty box and finding the puck in the slot to fire home his 11th of the year and cut the Maryland lead in half.

In the second frame, the Black Bears held off the attack of Johnstown, with Ryan Denes coming up big when called upon. The offense for Maryland would continue to pepper the Johnstown net. It finally paid off with under seven minutes to go in the frame, with Dominik Boltnar crashing the net from the point to gather up a Franks rebound to regain the two-goal lead. With under a minute remaining, Tanner Duncan netted his second of the night to put the Black Bears up 4-1 going into the second intermission.

The third period set the table for Saturday, as the chippiness spilled over many times, with each side getting its fair share. The Maryland offense tilted the ice towards the Johnstown net, and the Black Bears outshot Johnstown 18-3 in the third. While they didn't put any in the back of the net, the Black Bears kept the puck clear of Denes to maintain the lead and the win for the Black Bears, their ninth straight game. Ryan Denes made 18 saves in the win.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (5) vs. Johnstown (2): It was another quick start for Maryland, as only 1:05 into the game, Brayden Wade hammered home a shot from the slot to make it 1-0 for the Black Bears early. Johnstown would take advantage of three power plays to try to test Dom Gatto, but Gatto was equal to the task. The Black Bears used the home rink to their advantage as an Anthony Pellitteri dump-in hit the glass at an awkward angle, fooling the Johnstown goalie, who had to push the net over as Tanner Duncan was staring at an open net, making it 2-0 Maryland. The Black Bears would end the period strong with Wade finding Josh Frenette for a one-timer to make it 3-0 going into the first intermission.

Penalties reared their ugly head in the second for Maryland, and Johnstown took advantage with Alex Gomes potting one with the extra man to make it 3-1 for Maryland. Then things got wild after that with penalties akimbo on both sides, but no power play goals were to be had from either side of the ice. The Black Bears got one just as a major penalty ended for them, as Duncan fed Jaden Sikura to make it 4-1 for the Black Bears, ending the second period. Tempers didn't flare as much in the third period, which helped Maryland kill off some time in the frame. Just before the midway point, Maryland extended their lead to four goals with Ryan Franks getting his second of the weekend, thanks to a centering pass from Duncan to make it 5-1. The Black Bears would get into penalty troubles late, which allowed Johnstown to score again under four minutes left, with Charlie Zetterqvist finding the back of the net to make it 5-2. However, the Black Bears clamped down for the last portion of the game and swept Johnstown for the second time in as many weekends and extended their winning streak to 10 games. Dom Gatto made 25 saves in the winning effort. Harrison Smith's 12-game point streak came to an end.

The Black Bears are on the road next week, traveling to New Jersey on Tuesday to face the Titans and then to Danbury for a Saturday and Sunday set against the Jr. Hat Tricks. All games are available on NAHLTV.com with a Saturday afternoon watch party at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton.







