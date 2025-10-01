Aberdeen Wings Announce Leadership Group for the 2025-26 Season

Published on October 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce this season's Leadership Group!

First is Briggs Orr who is an Assistant Captain. Briggs joined the Aberdeen Wings during the 2024-25 season after playing for the Maine Nordiques, but also played for the St. Cloud Norsemen, and played for the Minot Minotaruos. Briggs is from El Dorado Hills, California, and brings a wide knowledge of hockey to the leadership group. Head Coach and General Manager for the Wings explains "Briggs brings five years of Junior experience to our leadership core. He is a vocal leader that knows what it takes to win in the NAHL."

Next is Gavin Reed, who was also announced as an Assistant Captain. Gavin has played the last three years with the Aberdeen Wings, also recently playing his 100th NAHL Game. During his time with the Wings, he also had a few call-ups to the USHL. Coming from Dayton, MN, the state of hockey, Gavin grew up around hockey, and also had the opportunity to train with USNTDP as a young hockey player. During the 2024-25 season, Gavin won Most Improved Player during the Aberdeen Wings Awards Banquet, and also committed to the Air Force Academy. Head Coach Scott Langer says "Gavin is a Veteran Defensemen that logs a lot of minutes for the Wings, he plays in many roles and understands the work rate it takes to be a Wing."

Next is Jibber Kuhl. Also hailing from the state of hockey, more specifically, Wayzata, MN, Jibber has also played three years with the Aberdeen Wings. Notching more than 60 points in 91 games, Jibber has been within the top five leading scorers on the team since his arrival. "Jibber is a true professional when it comes to his approach to the game. He shows by example and is not afraid to step in when someone may be struggling" says Head Coach Scott Langer.

And finally, the 16th Captain in Organization History, Owen Pitters. This is Owen's second year with the Aberdeen Wings, but has been a true difference maker since his arrival. Owen has a family tie to the Organization, which made choosing to be here even easier for him. From Macomb, Michigan, Owen has Junior Hockey experience even reaching the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. "Owen has never had an easy path in Junior Hockey. He has become a player that knows what it takes to be the 16th captain in Wings History. He is cut out for this role and understands it comes with accountability and hard work. Owen has shown that he is determined to lead this to a big season" says Head Coach Scott Langer.

With the leadership group selected, the team is now ready to take on the rest of the season in full force. This weekend, October 3rd and 4th, they face the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center. You can pick up your tickets at any C-Express location in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office in the Odde!

