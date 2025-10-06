Wings Sweep Norsemen in First Full Weekend in the Odde

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center for the first full home weekend of the Regular Season, and were able to grab the weekend sweep on home ice!

(Friday, October 3rd) The Wings would be able to turn their game around on Friday. In most games, the opponent would be the one striking first, but the Wings would outshoot the Norsemen 15 to 7 in the first period, even though the Norsemen would have a Power Play within the first four minutes. But, with just under 6 minutes left on the clock, Jack McDonough for the Wings would strike first with assistance coming from Finn Safir and Matthew Martin. The Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Wings would come out just as strong in the second period, even though St. Cloud would try and come out a bit more physical. At the 13:47 mark, Owen Pitters would find the back of the net, extending the lead for the Wings. Assists would come from Taven James and Briggs Orr. As time would count down to end the second period, St. Cloud would get their chance to get on the scoresheet when Bronson Hunt would score. However, the Wings would still have a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third period, St. Cloud would come out even harder trying to tie the game, or get a win on night one. They would end up getting an even amount of shots on goal in the third period as the Wings, but the Wings would eventually come out on top. At the 16:02 mark, Gabriel Bugeaud for the Norsemen would tie the game, but just 20 seconds later the Wings would respond when Owen Pitters would score the Game-Winning-Goal with assists coming from Charlie Burchfield and Gavin Reed. After a good back-and-forth battle, Sam Scheetz would score for the Wings extending the lead further and assists would come from Zan Spari-Leben and Cooper Anderson. As time would count down on the clock, the Norsemen would pull their goaltender in an attempt to catch up in score, but their attempt would be unsuccessful. The Wings would come away with a win on night one with a score of 4-2.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings, stopping 21 of 23, and ended the night with a .913 SV%.

The three stars of the game were Jack McDonough (1 goal), Adam Dybal (21 saves), and Owen Pitters (2 goals).

(Saturday, October 4th) Saturday's game would see a lot more penalties, but also a lot more Power Play goals. To start the first period, the Wings would go to the penalty box, and shortly after Bronson Hunt for the Norsemen would score the Power Play goal. They wouldn't hold the lead for long however, because Taven James would score at the 7:40 mark with assists coming from Charlie Burchfield and Cooper Anderson. Just a few minutes later, the Wings would find themselves on the Power Play, and Owen Pitters would score a Power Play goal with help from Sam Scheetz and Matthew Martin. The Wings would have a 2-1 lead going into the locker room before the second period.

In the second period, the only scoring would come from Gabriel Bugeaud from the Norsemen, and it again would be a Power Play goal. The Wings though would continuously have good chances and would put pucks on net, but would not be able to find the back of it. Although the score would be tied 2-2, the Wings would outshoot the Norsemen in the second period 17-7.

In the third period, right away the Norsemen would be in the penalty box. The Wings would be able to draw up a nice play, and Jonathan Doucette would be able to score with help coming from Gavin Reed and Jibber Kuhl. This Power Play goal would also be the Game-Winning-Goal. Time would go on, and both teams would have more chances to find the back of the net, but it would be all Wings to end the game. Towards the end of the period, the Norsemen would be in the box again, but this time, it would be Matthew Martin scoring the Power Play goal with assistance coming from Zan Spari-Leben and Anthony Ciaramitaro. As time would be coming to an end in the game, St. Cloud again pull their goaltender. This time though, Brody Dustin would be able to score for the Wings into the empty net with help from Keaton Weis and Jonathan Doucette. The Wings would get the second win of the weekend with a score of 5-2.

Willum Braun would be in net for the Wings, stopping 19 of 21, and ending the night with a .905 SV%.

The three stars of the game would be Taven James (1 goal), Owen Pitters (1 goal), and Jonathen Doucette (1 goal, 1 assist).

The Wings now look ahead to taking on the Minot Minotauros in the Odde Ice Center this upcoming weekend, October 10th and 11th. Advance tickets can be purchased at tickets.aberdeenwings.com. More details on these games to be announced!

