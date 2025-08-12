Ryann Yamaura, Formerly Marketing and Social Media Specialist, Promoted to Social Media, Marketing, and Game Day Operations Coordinator

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the promotion of Ryann Yamaura!

Ryann started with the Wings as an intern during the 2022 season helping with Game Day Operations and Social Media. Before the start of the 2023 season, she became the Marketing and Social Media Specialist responsible for creating and posting content on all social media platforms for the Wings, and helping with consumer engagement. She was also responsible for monitoring site metrics and overseeing creative design, and marketing events which included public appearances and Wings home games.

In this new position, she will now be responsible for overseeing all social media, marketing strategies, and managing all aspects of game day operations, along with helping with ticket sales and corporate sponsorships as well.

"I am super honored and excited to have this opportunity with the Aberdeen Wings. Working with this organization has been amazing and I am thrilled to take this next step in my career! Greg and Nancy Odde have truly built something special here in Aberdeen. Go Wings!"

Ryann grew up in Aberdeen and was able to witness the Wings come to Aberdeen which is how she found her love for hockey. Ryann started school at Augustana University, but ultimately earned her BS in Sports Administration and Marketing at Northern State University. During her time at Northern, she was an Intern with the Wolves Athletic Department working with the Sports Departments working the sports Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Basketball. She would help with the running of overall Game Day Operations. Over the course of her last semesters of school, she interned with the Aberdeen Wings, and graduated during that time as well.

Ryann will also be helping with community involvement with the team as well! To contact Ryann for tickets, sponsorships, or team community involvement email media@aberdeenwings.com!







