Opening Day Brings Familiar Opponent

Published on September 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Five months after the Minnesota Wilderness and Springfield Jr. Blues closed out the 2024-25 regular season with a series in Cloquet, the two squads meet again to open their 2025-26 NAHL schedules.

The season-opener is set for Friday (Sept. 12) at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet at 7:15 p.m. The teams will meet again Saturday (Sept. 13) at the same time.

Minnesota finished last season in 5th place in the Midwest Division with a 30-25-4 record, while Springfield landed in 6th place with a 27-27-5 mark. Both teams failed to qualify for the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Springfield won the 8-game season series in 24-25 vs. the Wilderness with a 4-3-1 record, although it was the Wilderness that came out on top in the final series. Minnesota swept the Jr. Blues on April 12-13 by scores of 5-2 and 3-1.

Both teams bring back a significant pool of returning players. Minnesota has 12 players from 2024-25 on this season's roster, while 10 are coming back for Springfield.

Media: Both games will be televised on NAHLtv.com.

Other Midwest Division action:

Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel (Friday & Saturday)

Janesville Jets at Wisconsin Windigo (Friday & Saturday)

Idle teams: Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs







