Corpus Christi IceRays Finalize Roster Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on September 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - With the 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) season fast approaching, the Corpus Christi IceRays have made their final roster cutdowns, solidifying a 27-player lineup as they prepare for opening weekend against the Lone Star Brahmas on September 19 and 20 at Hilliard Center.

Following a competitive training camp and preseason, the coaching staff has finalized a group of players that will wear the IceRays sweater to open the season. The roster features a mix of returning veterans and promising newcomers, all hungry to make an immediate impact on the ice.

"This is the time of year every coach both looks forward to and dreads," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We had tough decisions to make because the compete level was so high all camp. But we're confident that the 27 players we've selected give us the right combination of speed, skill, and character. This group is ready to embrace the challenge and represent Corpus Christi with pride."

The IceRays will kick off their 2025-26 campaign at home with back-to-back games against South Division rivals, the Lone Star Brahmas, on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM both nights at Hilliard Center.

The full 2025-26 roster will be available on the team's official website later this week.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: OPENING WEEKEND AT HILLIARD CENTER

The IceRays open the 2025-26 NAHL regular season at home with a two-day Opening Weekend Celebration, September 19 and 20:

Friday, Sept. 19 - $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and I&F Distribution

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Pregame Block Party featuring live music from The Chainlinks, local food & beer trucks, and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Opening Weekend tickets are ON SALE NOW!

Visit GoIceRays.com or Ticketmaster to reserve your seats - tickets start at just $5!







