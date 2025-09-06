IceRays Shut Out by Mudbugs, 4-0, in Shreveport Friday Night

Published on September 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (1-1-0) were shutout by the Shreveport Mudbugs (1-0-1) Friday night at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum by a final score of 4-0.

The IceRays got off to a much better start Friday night in hopes of finding the game's first goal, but their best opportunity of the frame was stopped by Mudbugs Goaltender Micah Adams sliding to his left to rob IceRays Forward William Stewart from his second goal of the series. Shreveport made a strong push in the final five minutes of the period and finnaly broke through with just 2.1 seconds remaining on the clock. Mudbugs Forward Vincent Dilulio jumped on a turnover and beat IceRays Net-minder from close range with a snapshot sending the Mudbugs to the intermission leading 1-0.

Shreveport carried the momentum into the middle frame adding three more goals before the end of 40 minutes. Carson Young doubled the lead on a nice pass from Joseph Samango early in the second. Corpus Christi got a chance to get on the board following a penalty but were unable to solve Adams who left the game stopping all eight shots he faced. Samango extended the Mudbugs lead moments later with his 1 st of the preseason followed by another late tally off the stick of Hayden Campbell with 19.2 seconds remaining. It was all Mudbugs through two periods with a 4-0 advantage.

It was a quiet final 20 minutes on both sides outside of a few power plays that overlapped for the IceRays where they failed to convert. The Mudbugs defense stood tall on the night only allowing 19 shots in the game and pitching a combined shutout from Adamas and Austin Caley who came in relief midway through the 2 nd period. Built off a three-goal middle frame the Mudbugs took game two by a final score of 4-0.

The IceRays and Mudbugs are back in action Saturday night to wrap up the preseason with puck drop at 7:11 p.m. at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. You can watch the game at nahltv.com with the pregame show starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

