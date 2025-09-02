IceRays Hit the Road for Preseason Series against Mudbugs

Published on September 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are heading north to face a familiar foe, taking on the Shreveport Mudbugs in a three-game preseason series on September 4, 5, and 6 at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Puck drops at 7:11 PM each night.

With the regular season fast approaching, this series marks the final opportunity for players to prove they belong on the 2025-26 IceRays roster. Training Camp began with 41 players, but after several rounds of cuts, only 30 players remain-each vying for a spot on the final 23-man roster. The upcoming three preseason games in Shreveport will give the coaching staff their first real look at how these players peform against outside competition.

"Th ose decisions are never easy, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Every guy here has worked hard, but at the end of the day, we have to build the best roster possible. These upcoming preseason games are absolutely critical-this is where players show us not just what they can do, but how they fit into our system and culture."

The preseason showdown also reignites a competitive rivalry between the IceRays and Mudbugs. Last spring, the IceRays swept Shreveport in a best-of-five playoff series, advancing to the South Division Final for only the second time in franchise history.

Fans can follow along with live updates on the IceRays' social media channels or stream all three games online at: https://nahltv.com/

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: OPENING WEEKEND AT HILLIARD CENTER

The IceRays open the 2025-26 NAHL regular season at home with a two-day Opening Weekend Celebration, September 19 and 20:

Friday, Sept. 19 - $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and I&F Distribution

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Pregame Block Party featuring live music from The Chainlinks, local food & beer trucks, and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Opening Weekend tickets are ON SALE NOW!

Visit GoIceRays.com or Ticketmaster to reserve your seats - tickets start at just $5!







