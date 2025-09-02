Bar Prices Lowered for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Warriors announced changes for beverages available at the bar during 2025-26 home games. Most prices are lowered over 15% and several new items will be coming to the drink menu. Fireball, vanilla vodka, Barefoot Individual Wines, and Michelob Ultra will now be available for purchase at all Oklahoma Warrior home games. As always, sodas, water, teas, and other non-alcoholic beverages are also for purchase.

Opening weekend is arriving quick! Don't miss out on your chance at seeing Oklahoma Hockey in action September 12th and 13th right here at the Blazers Ice Centre. For tickets, visit OKWarriors.com.







