Tauros Restructure Hockey Operations

Published on September 2, 2025

Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros are reorganizing the Hockey Operations Staff; Cody Campbell will focus solely on the General Manager role and Tyler Ebner has been promoted to be the fifth Head Coach in franchise history. The goal of this change is to bring the Minotauros more in line with higher levels of hockey, allowing Campbell to focus on advocating for current players with programs at the next levels while also finding NCAA DI caliber players for future Tauros' teams. He will also focus on evaluating the current roster with a big picture view to ensure the Tauros have a roster that is capable of competing for the Robertson Cup. Ebner meanwhile will be able to focus on developing the talent on the current roster and winning games. The Minotauros leadership group felt the changes became necessary as the junior hockey landscape evolved over the last year due to changes in rules at the college level.

Governor of the Minotauros Brad Porter said of the changes, "our goal has always been to provide our players every tool necessary to get to the NCAA DI level. This adjustment is part of maintaining that expectation of ourselves with an ever changing landscape."

General Manager Campbell said of the change: "the landscape of hockey at the junior level has changed massively in the last 10 months. We felt separating the Head Coach and General Manager roles was imperative to our players and our organization's long-term success. I am excited to continue to use my network to help facilitate opportunities for our players to advance to higher levels, while also focusing on constructing and evaluating our roster to make sure we are set up to compete for a championship in the current and future seasons. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Tyler Ebner and Mike Meredith to provide the best environment possible for our players and construct a team that our community is proud of."

Finally, Ebner said, "It is an honor and a privilege to be named the Head Coach of the Minot Minotauros. Minot has been a top organization in the NAHL for a long time, and I'm excited for this opportunity to further the organization's commitment to excellence and emphasis on NCAA Division I commitments. I'm extremely grateful to both Cody Campbell and Brad Porter for their continued belief in my ability to help prepare our players for future success both on the ice and in the community."

The Minotauros pre-season schedule kicks off this weekend in Watford City for the annual War in Watford against the Bismarck Bobcats. The Minotauros will return home to the MAYSA Arena the following weekend to host the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League on the West Rink. Then the Tauros will finally return to the Pepsi Rink at MAYSA Arena on Friday, September 19th, to host the North Iowa Bulls to open their 15th season in the NAHL.







