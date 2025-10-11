Corpus Christi Drops Series Opener, 6-4, in Shreveport

Published on October 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (3-5-0) drop a heartbreaker to the Shreveport Mudbugs (5-4-1) by a final score of 6-4 Friday night at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. The IceRays surrendered three power play goals and two shorthanded goals in the loss. IceRays goalie Cassidy Kittredge made 24 saves in his NAHL debut. A penalty in the opening minute by Corpus Christi, led to a Mudbugs power play goal from Carter McKay and an early 1-0 Shreveport lead. The IceRays responded quickly with a power play goal of their own, as Grayson Cohen buried a wrist shot for his second of the season to tie the game. The deadlock was short-lived, with Mudbugs forward Evan Hoglund scoring from the right circle to put Shreveport back in front. Then, with the Mudbugs shorthanded, McKay added his second of the game after a costly mistake by the IceRays to make it 3-1 at the break.

The second period gave the IceRays a spark they needed. After a fight by Marc Alexandre-Richard, Corpus Christi erupted for three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead. Grayson Gerhard tipped in his second of the year, followed by Chase Nehring scoring just over a minute later. Jack Mackenzie capped the surge with a highlight-reel goal, splitting two defenders and hitting the post and in leading to a Shreveport goalie change. But late in the frame, a penalty led to Mudbugs Forward Andrej Paricka's power play goal, tying it 4-4 heading into the third.

Two early penalties put the IceRays' struggling penalty kill to the test. After killing the first, Andrej Paricka struck again on the second, netting his second power play goal and third of the night to give Shreveport a 5-4 lead. Corpus Christi got a power play chance soon after, but a costly turnover led to McKay's second shorthanded goal of the night, completing his hat trick.

The IceRays pressed late, but Shreveport held firm to take the series opener 6-4.

The IceRays will take on the Mudbugs tomorrow night at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum to wrap up the series with puck drop at 7:11 CT. Tune into the game via NAHLTV or the Retro Radio CC app! The pregame show starts at 6:50 CT. NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center on October 17th and 18th for a two-game showdown against the El Paso Rhinos. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at just $5!

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







